Cherished Galveston holiday tradition Dickens on the Strand toasts 50 years with 3 days of Dickensian fun

GALVESTON, Texas – It’s the 50th anniversary of Galveston’s annual holiday extravaganza, Dickens on the Strand.

Brush off your bowlers and fluff up your petticoats as the Galveston Historical Foundation and the British Consulate-General Houston present this event celebrating Charles Dickens’ work and featuring descendants of Dickens, parades, and live entertainment including strolling carolers, roving musicians, bagpipers, and jugglers.

This annual festival begins Dec. 1, with free admission to Fezziwig’s Beer Hall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues with ticketed entry on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Dec, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Tickets

Tickets purchased before Nov. 23 are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 7-12. Tickets purchased at the gate are $25 for adults and $18 for youth. Discounted tickets for GHF members are available for $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Attendees in Victorian costumes receive 50% off entry. Tickets are available online at www.dickensonthestrand.org.

Festival favorites

The festival hosts several spirited events, such as the crowd favorite Whimsical Whisker Revue, a facial hair contest for the bearded and the dandy, the Dickens Victorian Bed Races, the Victorian Costume Contest, special kid’s programming, daily parades through Galveston’s Strand Mechanic National Historic Landmark Strand District, and more.

50th-anniversary highlights include:

Fezziwig’s Friday Night (Hosted by Charles Dickens) - Pay tribute to Mr. Fezziwig at the Fezziwig’s Beer Hall. Enjoy specialty acts and hearty brews. Dec. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Saint Arnold’s Strand Walking Tours (Hosted by Saint Arnold) - Learn about the history of The Strand and enjoy some of Saint Arnold Brewing Company’s signature ales during this festival-favorite tour. Held daily during Dickens on The Strand, guests will visit three festival pubs as they walk through the National Historic Landmark district with a guide, learning about The Strand’s stories, buildings, and history. December 1 at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 1 p.m., $40 per person.

The Dickens Dash & Victorian Bed Races (Hosted by Ollie Dickens) - Speed is the name of the game for the big finish of the 50th annual Dickens on The Strand. The Dickens Dash, a costumed run, welcomes individual and team competitions, and the Victorian Bed Races features teams of five as contestants make for the best time across the finish line, cheered along by the adoring crowd. Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m.

Find a full listing of events here.

Special events

Dickens on The Strand highlights many of the historic sites and attractions that Galveston Historical Foundation owns and operates. These special experiences, hosted by a visiting Dickens descendant, occur around the festival and do not include festival admission.

Jubilation Ringers Handbell Concert (Hosted by Harry Whinney) - The 1859 St. Joseph’s Church, the first wooden-built church in Galveston, will host three holiday handbell concerts. Dec. 1, at 5:30, 7, and 8:30 p.m. $25 per person. Reservations are required.

The Smoking Bishop’s Soiree (Hosted by Ollie Dickens) - Named for the iconic drink featured in ‘A Christmas Carol,’ this event features specialty acts, award-winning performers, and a curated food and drink menu. Held at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, attendees will enjoy live music, food and wine, an aerial acrobatics performance, and appearances by special guests. Dec. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $100 per person. Reservations are required.

Captain Cuttle’s Seaport Salute (Hosted by Lucinda Dickens Hawksley) - Toast the end of the day and the beginning of the evening onboard the Official Tall Ship of Texas. The 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA will welcome guests aboard for hearty appetizers, a specialty cocktail, cannon fire, and special guests. The event culminates in Saturday night’s Pickwick’s Lanternlight Parade. Dec. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m., $95 per person. Reservations are required.

Mrs. Tickit’s English Breakfast (Hosted by Jane Dickens Monk and Lucy Bacon) - Take in an English breakfast with special guests, surprise performances, and more in a gorgeous holiday setting inside the 1859 Ashton Villa. Dec. 2, at 8:30 a.m. and Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m., $100 per person.

Elevenses on the Pier (Hosted by Polly Olivia Boyd) - Enjoy tea and cookies with a touch of history. Experience a relaxing morning on the harbor alongside the Official Tall Ship of Texas. Dec. 2, and Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., $60 per person. Reservations are required.

Kid’s activities

Chickens on The Strand Scavenger Hunt - Find all six illustrated chickens hidden throughout the festival, take a photo, and tag them with #ChickensOnTheStrand via your favorite social media account. The first six who find them all will get their pick of one of the framed illustrations.

Snow - Bundle up the kids for a slide, snowballs, slipping, sliding, and more at the festival snowyard. Snowyard access is $10 for children.

Tiny Tim’s Playland - Specialty acts, Tiny Tim’s Petting Zoo, and Galveston Children’s Museum activities await young guests. In addition to the hands-on activities, the Tiny Tim’s stage will have kid-specific programming throughout the day.