These electrifying Houston stage spectaculars scream ‘Christmas’

In late November and December, the Sugarplum Fairy will preside over the Land of Sweets at the Houston Ballet, choirs will sing hallelujahs in Handel’s “Messiah” at Jones Hall, and Scrooge will learn to replace bahs with blessings at the Alley Theatre.

The holiday season will soon arrive in Houston’s Theater District (and beyond) with robust programming, including performances of “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Messiah” — cherished holiday traditions for many.

Scroll below for a list of festive productions soon taking center stage.

Nov. 16-Dec. 17 — “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley,” Main Street Theater: “The final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey, Georgiana’s shy, secret correspondent. When Henry enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy, Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. But somehow, love always finds a way!”

Nov. 17-Dec. 30 — “A Christmas Carol,” Alley Theatre: “Celebrate the holidays with the Alley’s hit new adaptation with colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. It is a dazzling Christmas feast with the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous transformation.”

Nov. 17-Dec. 24 — “A Motown Christmas,” The Ensemble Theatre: “Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this festive holiday revue. It’s the perfect blend of traditional Christmas carols paired with the soulful sounds from such Motown celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5.”

Nov. 22-Dec. 23 — “A Texas Carol,” A.D. Players: “The Dinkel family is back by popular demand! This laugh-out-loud funny and heart-warming story was a huge success for A.D. Players last season and returns for another year! The Dinkel family is headed to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem? When the first grandchild arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone! Now how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas?”

Nov. 24-Dec. 27 — “The Nutcracker,” Houston Ballet: “Following the annual Stahlbaum Christmas party, journey through the glittering Land of Snow to the bright and joyful Kingdom of Sweets with Clara, Drosselmeyer and the Prince as he reunites with the Sugar Plum Fairy amongst the clouds, where the real magic happens.”

Nov. 28-Dec. 24 — “The Ugly X-mas Sweater Musical,” Theatre Under The Stars: " This is a not so every day story about a large company that is being bought out by an international conglomerate. In order for employees to save their jobs, they must come up with the best Ugly X-mas Sweater ever made.”

Dec. 2 — “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land: “his annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage.”

Dec. 9-10 — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Houston Symphony: “The Nightmare Before Christmas will be projected in its entirety on the big screen, accompanied by Danny Elfman’s darkly charming score played live by the orchestra.”

Dec. 9-10 — “Feliz Navidad,” Houston Chamber Choir: “The Houston Chamber Choir returns to the beauty of the Villa de Matel Chapel to present our annual Christmas concerts, capturing the universal message of peace and goodwill to all the world. Featured in this joyful program will be Carols and Lullabies (Christmas in the Southwest) by American composer Conrad Susa with harpist Laura Smith, guitarist Marc Garvin, and Craig Hauschildt, marimba. We once again welcome our special guests the Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral, directed by founder Marianna Parnas-Simpson. Join with family and friends in this Houston tradition.”

Dec. 10 — “Tran-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Toyota Center: “Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is set to spread rock vibes throughout its spectacular annual holiday tour. This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.”

Dec. 12 — Duke Ellington’s “The Nutcracker,” Houston Symphony: “The Houston Symphony teams up with Jazz Houston to tell the story of ‘The Nutcracker.’ You’ll hear Duke Ellington’s toe-tapping take on ‘The Nutcracker’ Suite, along with music from Tchaikovsky’s beloved original score.”

Dec. 15 — “Elf” In Concert, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land: “This holiday season relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s wonderful score is played live to picture in: ‘ELF’ in Concert!”

Dec. 15-17 — Handel’s “Messiah,” Houston Symphony: “Jones Hall will be filled with joyous refrains and exultant arias, including the iconic ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus, in this powerful presentation of the greatest story ever told.”

Dec. 17 — “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” Cullen Performance Hall: “Embrace the holiday spirit with ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas,’ a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music.”

Dec. 20-23 — “Verry Merry Pops,” Houston Symphony: “Gather with loved ones in Jones Hall—decked with boughs of holly—for a sparkling concert filled with all your holiday favorites. Featuring Broadway leading lady Mandy Gonzalez (star of ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In the Heights’) and the Houston Symphony Chorus, this concert is guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit quicker than you can sing ‘Jingle Bells.’”

Dec. 23 — “Holly Jolly Holiday,” Houston Symphony: “Make special memories in Jones Hall with the Symphony’s annual holiday concert for kids! One of our most popular events of the year, the concert will include a festive sing-along, free hot chocolate, interactive lobby activities, and a chance to visit with Santa.”

