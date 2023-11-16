City Lights bringing dazzling holiday displays to downtown Houston

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic is transforming downtown Houston into a dazzling holiday destination featuring twinkling lights, ice skating, holiday villages, and more.

The holiday attractions cover dozens of blocks throughout the city’s central business district.

MORE: Where to find holiday lights shows in and around Houston

Here’s what’s new this year:

Holiday Passports - Pick up a holiday passport from Market Square Park, Trebly and Heritage Society to explore all 11 Downtown City Light villages for the chance to win prizes and be entered to win a Downtown holiday staycation package with a one-night stay at Hotel Icon, (4) tickets to the Alley Theater’s, “A Christmas Carol,” and (4) tickets to a Houston Rockets game.

Holiday Passports - Pick up a holiday passport from Market Square Park, Trebly and Heritage Society to explore all 11 Downtown City Light villages for the chance to win prizes and be entered to win a Downtown holiday staycation package with a one-night stay at Hotel Icon, (4) tickets to the Alley Theater’s, “A Christmas Carol,” and (4) tickets to a Houston Rockets game.

Hop-On, Hop-Off Holiday Trolley – For a nominal fee, guests can ride in a holiday-decorated double-decker trolley to five Downtown stops: Trebly Park, Heritage Society, Avenida Houston/Discovery Green, Market Square Park and POST Houston.

Hop-On, Hop-Off Holiday Trolley – For a nominal fee, guests can ride in a holiday-decorated double-decker trolley to five Downtown stops: Trebly Park, Heritage Society, Avenida Houston/Discovery Green, Market Square Park and POST Houston.

Pedicabs – Grab a free ride from village to village in one of the festively decorated pedicabs provided by Downtown Houston+. Locate the holiday pedicab pickup stations at Discovery Green, Lynn Wyatt Square, POST Houston, Trebly Park and Market Square Park.

Pedicabs – Grab a free ride from village to village in one of the festively decorated pedicabs provided by Downtown Houston+. Locate the holiday pedicab pickup stations at Discovery Green, Lynn Wyatt Square, POST Houston, Trebly Park and Market Square Park.

Harmonies by LeMonde Studio – Step into a world where music and magic meet in a captivating series of interactive music boxes presented by the Houston Theater District in partnership with Lynn Wyatt Square, Market Square Park, and Trebly Park. With a simple turn of the crank, 10 music boxes of various shapes harness the power of human energy to weave mesmerizing soundscapes and illuminate their surroundings with enchanting lights. Visitors will be fascinated by the larger-than-life creations, which include a giant Nutcracker, guitar slide, massive boombox, a banjo, violin, music note, theater mask, mic and an elegant harp, each with its own unique soundtrack.

Harmonies by LeMonde Studio – Step into a world where music and magic meet in a captivating series of interactive music boxes presented by the Houston Theater District in partnership with Lynn Wyatt Square, Market Square Park, and Trebly Park. With a simple turn of the crank, 10 music boxes of various shapes harness the power of human energy to weave mesmerizing soundscapes and illuminate their surroundings with enchanting lights. Visitors will be fascinated by the larger-than-life creations, which include a giant Nutcracker, guitar slide, massive boombox, a banjo, violin, music note, theater mask, mic and an elegant harp, each with its own unique soundtrack.

MORE: Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these festive Houston-area holiday markets

Here are the holiday villages you can visit:

Deck the Trees (Avenida Houston) – Enjoy the decorated Christmas trees on display at the Alley Theatre and the Grand Holiday Window at the George R. Brown Convention Center. On select weekends, live musical performances will take place on The Plaza at Avenida Houston.

Land of Sweets (Hilton Americas) – Along with the legendary annual chocolate display, you can fill your holiday season surrounded by 80,000 sparkling lights and 14-foot Champagne trees lining the lobby of the hotel.

Texas Winter Lights (Marriott Marquis) – Float along the 80-degree Texas-shaped lazy river atop the Marriott Marquis while enjoying thousands of twinkling lights with floating orbs and colorful archways. Admission is complimentary for hotel guests, and a nominal admission fee for others.

ICE at Discovery Green (Discovery Green) - A holiday tradition continues with open-air ice-skating at Discovery Green Park.

Sugar Plum Plaza (Fish Plaza, Wortham Theater) – Guests will be able to experience light and sound by turning the wheels on life-sized hourglasses. A Harmonies music box art installation will add to the whimsical holiday moments in Sugar Plum Plaza.

Jingle Town (Lynn Wyatt Square) – The recently opened greenspace in the heart of Houston’s Downtown Theater District will come alive with sweet sounds of the holiday season when visitors turn a crank to experience three of the Harmonies interactive music box art installations—a guitar slide, banjo and violin.

Winter Wanderland (Bagby St.) – Stroll through this spectacle of more than 100,000 lights in an 80-foot long tunnel. These dazzling lights are flanked by a number of constellations and blinged-out arches from Hobby Center to City Hall, creating some unforgettable selfie moments. Additionally, the Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park will be a Holiday hub with hot chocolate, free pictures with Texas Cowboy Santa, letters to Santa and the main place to grab a ticket and catch a ride on the Hop-On, Hop Off Holiday Trolley. You can also pick up your “Holiday Passport,” which if stamped at every village, qualifies you for some prizes.

Twinkle Town (Trebly Park) – Enjoy live holiday music every Friday night, then on Saturday afternoons, Santa Paws will be available for photos with those ‘naughty and nice’ four-legged fur-babies. A life size, Harmonies music box art installation is available for everyone to explore whenever the park is open.

Mistletoe Square (Market Square Park) – Prepare to pucker your lips under the state’s biggest mistletoe in this return of the 150-inch ball of greenery hanging from a giant 15-foot candy cane. A Harmonies music box art installation will be on site to add to the magic of the village.

City Hall-iday Headquarters (City Hall) – The seat of city government is also the place to get the best view of H-town’s towering Christmas tree in Hermann Square. Live musical performances and a free photo with Santa will be part of the annual tree lighting festivities Dec. 2, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.