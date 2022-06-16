KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse deliver more than $50,000 in scholarship surprises in 2022

KPRC 2 proudly partnered with American Furniture Warehouse in 2022 to reward high school seniors who excel in academics, extracurricular activities, volunteer work, and more. By the end of the school year, 21 graduates had received a scholarship for college.

KPRC 2 works with dozens of local public-school districts on our annual scholarship program. All students selected for scholarships were nominated by their high schools.

You can check out a recap of the year’s first 20 scholarship surprises in the video player above. To see the individual surprises PLUS the extra 21st surprise, check out the list below.

LIST OF 2022 SCHOLARSHIP SURPRISES