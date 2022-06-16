86º

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse deliver more than $50,000 in scholarship surprises in 2022

KPRC 2 proudly partnered with American Furniture Warehouse in 2022 to reward high school seniors who excel in academics, extracurricular activities, volunteer work, and more. By the end of the school year, 21 graduates had received a scholarship for college.

KPRC 2 works with dozens of local public-school districts on our annual scholarship program. All students selected for scholarships were nominated by their high schools.

You can check out a recap of the year’s first 20 scholarship surprises in the video player above. To see the individual surprises PLUS the extra 21st surprise, check out the list below.

LIST OF 2022 SCHOLARSHIP SURPRISES

  1. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Aaliyah Tezeno is the first winner of 2022! (click2houston.com)
  2. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Demeri Duplechain is an outstanding scholar and athlete (click2houston.com)
  3. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Jarelis Hernandez is a hardworking student with big goals for the future (click2houston.com)
  4. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Nahomi Garcia excels at school while working, volunteering, and competing in sports (click2houston.com)
  5. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Sarah Doggett’s busy high school schedule has set her up for success in college (click2houston.com)
  6. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Divya Shukla wants to bring healthcare to vulnerable communities (click2houston.com)
  7. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Adrian Saenz turned to music while fighting cancer and that’s inspired his career path (click2houston.com)
  8. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Emilee McCoy’s future as an Aggie is bright thanks to her hard work in high school (click2houston.com)
  9. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Abrianna Mullin’s past, present, and future involve a focus on serving others (click2houston.com)
  10. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: ‘Passion and compassion’ drive David Dzul to work to increase civic engagement across Houston (click2houston.com)
  11. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Stellar high school achievements have set Jaclynn Schwander up to achieve new heights in college and beyond (click2houston.com)
  12. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Radhani Kapoor’s service abroad inspired her to serve her local community in an important way (click2houston.com)
  13. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Janie Fields says college and career plans were inspired by caring for her grandmother (click2houston.com)
  14. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Laura Branch’s commitment to her sister has put her on the path to helping others now and in the future (click2houston.com)
  15. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Katelyn Kramer is a salutatorian and leader in her graduating class (click2houston.com)
  16. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Anjie Liu overcame a traumatic injury to accomplish remarkable achievements in school (click2houston.com)
  17. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Aiden Collier’s scored high in academics while excelling as a student athlete (click2houston.com)
  18. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Catelyn Green is on her way to becoming a nurse (click2houston.com)
  19. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Toni Johnson’s excelled at school and extracurricular activities while working multiple jobs (click2houston.com)
  20. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Stephen F. Austin High School graduate Marlen Moreno to pursue degree in mechanical engineering (click2houston.com)
  21. KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Jake Webster’s faith and determination have helped him excel in school and life (click2houston.com)

