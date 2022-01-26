KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Aaliyah Tezeno is the first winner of 2022!

The first $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Aaliyah Tezeno, a senior at Worthing Early College High School in Houston Independent School District.

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Tezeno has maintained solid grades, served on student council, and helped with family responsibilities all while holding a part-time job.

She’s also involved in theater and the G-Unity program - which is a national foundation started by rapper 50 Cent to help foster social and leadership skills in youth.

While a final decision on which school she will attend is still pending, Tezeno says she does plan to stay in Texas and hopes to pursue a theater degree.

You can see Tezeno’s scholarship surprise in the video above.