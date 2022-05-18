KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Aiden Collier’s scored high in academics while excelling as a student athlete

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The seventeenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Aiden Collier who will graduate from Willis High School in Willis Independent School District.

Collier has maintained excellent grades while competing in two sports and serving as captain of the school’s football team.

Aiden Collier is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse scholarship winner. (Aiden Collier)

“Even while being a two sport varsity athlete earning MVP, all-district, all-county and all-state honors, it has always been my priority to maintain a level of academic excellence,” wrote Collier in his scholarship essay. “I have been driven by my perspective that my education was the most important priority.”

Collier says he’s headed to Texas A&M’s Mays Business School in the fall.

You can see the scholarship surprise for Aiden Collier in the video player at the top of this article.