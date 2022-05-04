KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Katelyn Kramer is a salutatorian and leader in her graduating class

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The fifteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Katelyn Kramer who will graduate as the salutatorian at Magnolia West High School in Magnolia Independent School District.

Kramer is headed to Stanford University where she will pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.

In high school, she has demonstrated her leadership skills as the Brass Marching Band Captain and Class Secretary. She’s also been involved in Varsity Cheer, Track & Field, Mu Alpha Theta and multiple academic competitions.

Katelyn Kramer is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner. (Katelyn Kramer)

She also revived the Interact Club at her campus.

“I wanted to help beyond my community, so I joined the Interact Club. When I first joined the club, it was small and in decline. However, I loved its mission and I didn’t want the club to die, so I became President,” wrote Kramer in her scholarship essay.

“I quickly began independently planning all the volunteer projects and future meetings. As President, I organize and participate in many local and international efforts, such as the “Pennies for Polio” drive. Through my leadership role in Interact, I’ve learned the value of hard work and that the ability to help others is a blessing. As President, I’ve been able to turn a simple club into something that makes a world-wide impact. I value my leadership position greatly because I’m able to organize service projects and be involved in something greater than just me.”

