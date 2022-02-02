KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Demeri Duplechain is an outstanding scholar and athlete

The second $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Demeri Duplechain, a senior at George Bush High School in Fort Bend Independent School District.

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The second $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Demeri Duplechain, a senior at George Bush High School in Fort Bend Independent School District.

Demeri Duplechain is a 2022 KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner. (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

“I am stronger than any situation in front of me!” wrote Duplechain in her scholarship essay. She’s proving it every day as she strives for excellence both in the classroom and as she competes in track and field.

Duplechain’s also an active member of the YES club at her school taking part in the organization’s community service initiatives. She plans to study nursing once she heads to college in the fall.

You can see Duplechain’s scholarship surprise in the video above.