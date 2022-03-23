KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Abrianna Mullin’s past, present, and future involve a focus on serving others

The ninth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Abrianna Mullin who will be graduating from IMPACT Early College High School in Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The ninth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Abrianna Mullin who will be graduating from IMPACT Early College High School in Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.

Mullin has volunteered her time with a number of community groups, while serving on student council, Model United Nations, the City of Baytown Youth Advisory Commission, and several other organizations.

Her busy schedule didn’t stand in the way of her school work in which she has excelled as well. Mullin is ranked first in her class and has been accepted to Yale University where she will study to become a human rights attorney with a focus on social change.

Abrianna Mullin is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse scholarship winner. (Abrianna Mullin)

You can see Mullin’s scholarship surprise in the video player at the top of this article.