KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Nahomi Garcia excels at school while working, volunteering, and competing in sports

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The fourth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Nahomi Garcia, a senior at Columbia High School in Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District.

Garcia is ranked fifth in her class, maintaining excellent grades while keeping busy outside of the classroom.

She’s maintained three jobs throughout high school, put in more than 240 hours of community service through several organizations she’s involved in, taken part in marching band, and competed in soccer, tennis, cross country and powerlifting.

Nahomi Garcia is a KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse senior scholarship winner. (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

While keeping up with her high school studies, Garcia has also obtained 61 college credits and says she will complete an Associates of Science degree this May from Brazosport Community College.

After graduation, Garcia plans to pursue a degree in public health.

You can see Garcia’s scholarship surprise in the video player at the top of this article.