KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Catelyn Green is on her way to becoming a nurse

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The eighteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Catelyn Green who is graduating from Waller High School in Waller Independent School District.

Green - who is a triplet - is ranked sixth in her class and is headed to Baylor University this fall to study nursing. Her siblings are also headed to college in the fall.

Catelyn Green is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner. (Catelyn Green)

In school, she’s been active with National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kapa. She’s also involved in drill team and served as Lt. Colonel her senior year.

Outside of school, she’s worked as an elections clerk in Harris County for two years and is already a certified medical assistant after obtaining a CCMA license.

“I am willing to do whatever it takes to become a nurse, and my dream is to earn my doctorate and be a nurse anesthetist,” wrote Green in her scholarship essay.

She’s on her way already completing dozens of hours of college credit.

