KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Laura Branch’s commitment to her sister has put her on the path to helping others now and in the future

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The fourteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Laura Branch who will be graduating from Grand Oaks High School in Conroe Independent School District.

Branch plans to attend Western State University in Colorado and study chemistry.

During high school, Branch has been active in theater taking part in multiple productions and being part of a state championship improvisation team.

Laura Branch is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner.

She’s also volunteered at the Center for Pediatric Therapy in the Woodlands and served as a youth team leader at the Hulin Sister Music Camp.

Her passion for helping others comes from helping her parents care for her younger sister who suffered from seizures for many years.

“Looking back now this shaped my desire to get into the medical profession as my career. I want to help others, not just the physical side, but the spiritual and emotional side as well,” wrote Branch in her scholarship essay. “We made it thru this experience as a family and I’m proud to say my sister has been seizure-free for the past four years.”

Laura Branch, pictured here with her sisters (Laura Branch)

