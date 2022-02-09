KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Jarelis Hernandez is a hardworking student with big goals for the future

The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Jarelis Hernandez, a senior at Anahuac High School in Anahuac Independent School District.

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Hernandez is in several organizations, including Student Council, Spanish Club, Drill Team, FFA, Color Guard, One Act Play and the varsity tennis team. She volunteers with the Houston Food Bank and at local blood drives and also serves at her church as a Bible study leader.

Jarelis Hernandez is a KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipient. (Jarelis Hernandez)

“While at times it may be hard to juggle between school, babysitting, drill team, and work, I’m proud to say I’ve since joined every club, committee, and activity. Now I am working hard towards my dreams by focusing on my education,” wrote Hernandez in her scholarship essay as she credited her mother for being the ultimate role model.

“My mother has taught me to be a strong, young woman who stands for her dreams and remains firm on her visions in life,” wrote Hernandez. “I’ve learned to become an independent, hardworking, and determined young woman who is ready to take on the next chapter in life...”

Hernandez has been accepted to Houston Baptist University and plans to study psychology.

