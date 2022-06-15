KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Jake Webster’s faith and determination have helped him excel in school and life

KATY, Texas – This year, KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse set out to surprise 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022, but we didn’t stop there. Thanks to American Furniture Warehouse, we were able to deliver good news to one more graduate!

All students selected for scholarships were nominated by their high schools.

The twenty-first $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Jake Webster who graduated from James E. Taylor High School in Katy Independent School District.

Webster is heading to Texas A&M to pursue an engineering degree. In high school, he maintained good grades, played football all four years, held a job at a hardware store, and worked as a little league umpire.

That busy schedule didn’t keep him from serving his community. Webster took part in relief projects after Hurricane Harvey and the 2021 Texas Freeze. He also started and led an organization to foster fellowship and support for other students.

“I was honestly discouraged getting to high school and seeing so many students in duress over school and sports demands or family circumstances. Something needed to happen at the school to stomp out some of the depression I saw. God has helped me tremendously through life’s trials, so I felt a calling to bring His word to Taylor,” wrote Webster in his scholarship essay.

“With the help of my sister and girlfriend, I started a new chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. At first, our meetings drew no more than 5 people. Just a year later, we have a bi-weekly attendance of 80+, handed out bibles in partnership with a local church, and shared meals together. I think that God can do incredible things for those willing to receive him, and I plan on bringing this aspect of servant leadership to College Station and beyond.”

Webster’s father sadly passed away in December before seeing his son graduate, but his influence is what Webster credits for his ability to overcome, excel, and make a difference for others.

“I was left with an extremely strong foundation of hard work, grit, and faith,” wrote Webster. “Above all, my dad taught me that nothing comes free and that determination goes a long way in accomplishing goals and getting through high water in life.”

You can see the scholarship surprise for Jake Webster in the video player at the top of this article.