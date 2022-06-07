KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Stephen F. Austin High School graduate Marlen Moreno to pursue degree in mechanical engineering

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The twentieth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Marlen Moreno who has graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston Independent School District.

In high school, she helped her family by holding part-time jobs while participating in numerous student organizations and volunteer opportunities.

Marlen Moreno is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner. (Marlen Moreno)

She was involved in Engineering Club, National Honor Society, and Student Council.

Marlen Moreno is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner. (Marlen Moreno)

She participated in a Trio Research Program for four years and went through the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy for one year.

Moreno is now headed to the University of Texas Dallas to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

You can see the scholarship surprise for Marlen Moreno in the video player at the top of this article.