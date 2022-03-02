KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Divya Shukla wants to bring healthcare to vulnerable communities

The sixth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Divya Shukla who is a student at Carnegie Vanguard High School.

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The sixth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Divya Shukla, who is a student at Carnegie Vanguard High School.

Divya Shukla is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner (Divya Shukla)

Shukla plans to study biomedical engineering in college and aspires one day to become a physician whose work brings mobile healthcare units to vulnerable communities.

Currently, she’s maintaining remarkable grades while completing hundreds of hours of community service. She has written two National Institutes of Health grant-sponsored publications related to impaired vision in children. She’s also an outstanding student athlete, competing in dance, cross country, and the swim team.

You can see Shukla’s scholarship surprise in the video player at the top of this article.

Ad

Divya Shukla is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner (Divya Shukla)