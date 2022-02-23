KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Sarah Doggett’s busy high school schedule has set her up for success in college

The fifth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Sarah Doggett who will be graduating from Needville High School this spring.

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Sarah Doggett is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship Winner. (Sarah Doggett)

Doggett, who is in the top 5% of her senior class, has been accepted to Texas A&M University and plans to study business marketing in college.

This remarkable student has been a leader at her school’s newspaper, in addition to being involved in Spanish Club, Theatre, Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Student Council, and many more school, church, and community activities.

