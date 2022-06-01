KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Toni Johnson’s excelled at school and extracurricular activities while working multiple jobs

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The nineteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Toni Johnson who was a senior at Blanson Career and Technical Education High School in Aldine Independent School District.

Toni Johnson is a KPRC 2 - American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship Winner. (Toni Johnson)

Johnson has been busy throughout high school, working two jobs and handling family responsibilities, while taking part in several school organizations. She was involved in National Honor Art Society, Year Book, Poetry club, Biology club, HOSA, Chess club and others.

She’s going to keep up her impressive work ethic when she heads to Lamar University in the fall where she plans to pursue a degree in psychology.

