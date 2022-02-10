Rash of shootings involving children: These are the cases that rocked neighborhoods across the Houston area in recent months

Shootings involving child victims dating back to October 2021, as seen on this Google map created by KPRC 2.

HOUSTON – In recent months, you’re not the only person who has seen a tragic refrain repeated in Houston-area news: child shot.

KPRC 2 has reported on so many shootings that have involved children in one way or another, from children in cars during road rage shootings to drive-by and accidental shootings. Earlier this month, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released information about an initiative to cut violent crime and prevent more families from facing heartache.

Below are some of the cases specifically involving children that KPRC 2 has covered dating back to just October 2021.

MAP OF THE LOCATIONS

TIMELINE OF CASES

February 8, 2022

9-year-old girl shot in head while riding with family on Southwest Freeway, HPD says: Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while riding with her family to the grocery store Tuesday night. Family members identified the girl as Ashanti Grant, 9.

13-year-old shot multiple times outside store in Southwest Houston, HPD says: A 13-year-old was shot multiple times outside of a grocery store in southwest Houston. Houston police said it happened in daylight -- around 4:20 p.m. -- in the 7500 block of Bissonnet.

February 4, 2022

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother speaks out after 11-year-old was shot to death at NE Harris Co. Apartment: The family of an 11-year-old who was shot and killed at a northeast Harris County apartment Thursday night identified the victim as Darius Dugas, a student who attended Cobb Sixth Grade Campus. The child, affectionately called “DJ,” was shot in the parking lot of Vireo Apartments located at 12212 Tidwell Rd.

January 30, 2022

HPD: 7-year-old boy shot inside SW Houston apartment: A 7-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in the leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police said. Officers were called to assist firefighters in the 10500 block of Fondren Road near Willowbend Boulevard at around 12:10 a.m.

January 17, 2022

3 injured, including brothers ages 1 and 6, in shooting in SE Houston, HPD says: Two children and a man were injured during a shooting in southeast Houston in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road around 7 p.m. Police said they were flagged down by a vehicle with several people inside. Police said they found three people shot, one man and two siblings - a 1-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy. The 1-year-old was shot in the arm and the 6-year-old was shot in the stomach. The man was shot in the hand at a separate location that police described as being “chaotic.”

January 4, 2022

George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece shot after someone fired several shots into Houston apartment, family says: George Floyd’s four-year-old niece was shot at her home on Houston’s south side, and authorities are trying to find the person or people who fired multiple times into the apartment. The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard about 2:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

December 5, 2021

11-year-old girl shot multiple times after ‘random bullets’ fly through home, HPD says: An 11-year-old girl is expected to survive after police say bullets pierced through her family’s home, striking her several times. It happened in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill Lane near Almeda Genoa Road in southwest Houston.

November 21, 2021

1-year-old expected to survive after drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police say: An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy was shot during a drive-by in southwest Houston, police said. Officers said it happened in the 5400 block of Renwick at 10:20 a.m. when a woman was walking home from the store with her 1-year-old son.

November 20, 2021

4-year-old girl, woman shot after southeast Houston drive-by, HPD says: A 4-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were shot in southeast Houston, Houston police said. Initial details from Houston police confirmed the shooting took place in the 6900 block of Moss Rose Street. Authorities were called to the scene around 8:18 p.m.

October 31, 2021

Father, young child injured in road rage shooting in north Houston, police say: A man and his 1-year-old child were injured in a road rage shooting in north Houston, Houston police said. The man was driving south on I-45 near Loop 610 around 7:30 p.m. when he got into “some type of road rage altercation” with another driver, police said. At some point during the incident, the driver pulled up next to the victim and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle.

October 28, 2021

10-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting inside vehicle in north Houston, police say: A 10-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting in north Houston, police say. The shooting occurred at the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Police said the 10-year-old boy’s mother sent him and his 11-year-old cousin to get something from her vehicle when the boys found a gun inside of the car.

October 11, 2021

7-year-old shot in head at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says: Houston police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was found shot in the head at an apartment complex in southeast Houston. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 11810 Algonquin Drive. Police said they found the 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

October 6, 2021

3-year-old boy accidentally shot after gun goes off in his mother’s purse, police say: Houston police are investigating after they said a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot when the gun in his mother’s purse went off in southeast Houston. Police said it happened in the 3800 block of Amos around 9 p.m.