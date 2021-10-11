7-year-old shot in head at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was found shot in the head at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 11810 Algonquin Drive.

Police said they found the 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

After further investigation, police said they learned the boy had actually been shot at 12800 Nyack Drive, which is behind the apartment complex and near a bayou.

Police said the suspects are described only as a white man and a black man, both approximately 16 to 20 years of age.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.