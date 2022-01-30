64º

HPD: 7-year-old boy shot inside SW Houston apartment

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A 7-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in the leg inside a southwest Houston apartment early Sunday, Houston police said.

Officers were called to assist firefighters in the 10500 block of Fondren Road near Willowbend Boulevard at around 12:10 a.m.

Details on how the boy was shot were unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting took place inside, as there were no apparent signs of gunshots or bullet casings outside.

Six people, including the boy’s grandmother, were inside the apartment at the time the shooting occurred, police said.

The boy was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital before police arrived at the apartment complex.

Investigators said the gun used in the shooting was not found inside.

