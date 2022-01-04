4-year-old girl shot after gunfire into apartment on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old girl was shot on Saturday at her home on Houston’s south side, and authorities are trying to find the person or people who fired multiple times into the apartment.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard about 2:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Four adults and two children – including the little girl who was shot – were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The girl was shot in the torso and someone took her to the hospital. She survived the shooting and, after surgery, is in stable condition, according to Houston police.

Police said there is no suspect description or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.