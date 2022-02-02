Houston mayor, police chief to make announcement about initiative to reduce violent crime

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to join Police Chief Troy Finner and community partners on Wednesday afternoon to make a “major announcement” about a citywide initiative to reduce violent crime.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Legacy Room of City Hall.

So far, the mayor’s office has not released more details. Last week, the mayor said the city would lay out additional steps this week that the city intends to take.

“Something’s happening all the time,” said Rick Orosco, a Houston resident. “Shootings here, shootings there. Daytime, nighttime. You know, it’s crazy.”

KPRC 2 spoke with people in southeast Houston about the issue.

“You don’t know what to look for when you open your front door,” said Sheila Boutee, a Houston resident. “You don’t know what you’re going to wake up to, so it’s very scary.”

“There are issues that clearly we need to address but we cannot be addressing them in silos,” said Juan Antonio Sorto, a member of the Super Neighborhood Alliance.

Sorto said he wants to know how the mayor plans to include community input in whatever the city decides to do.

“It needs to be an ongoing process for this issue to be resolved because things are changing by the minute and you need the community to be involved through the entire process,” Sorto said.