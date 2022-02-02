Judge Hidalgo, Commissioner Ellis, Sheriff Gonzalez discuss anti-crime program designed to lower gun violence in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez highlighted the county’s new “Clean Streets, Safe Neighborhoods” program in a news conference Wednesday morning.

The press conference took place at The Palms located at 990 Cypress Station Dr. at 10 a.m.

The Clean Streets, Safe Neighborhoods program is a research-based crime prevention and neighborhood safety program that uses data to target neighborhoods where decay and abandonment are a driving force behind gun violence.

The program’s objective is to improve street lighting, sidewalks, and visibility in residential areas. It also aims to restore vacant lots, and implement other infrastructure investments and improvements shown to enhance public safety.

“We now live in a country and a county where active shooter drills have become commonplace, where the funerals for police officers killed by assault weapons have become almost routine, where headlines of gun-related road rage incidents seem commonplace, where innocent children who’ve got their whole lives ahead of them are shot and killed and don’t have a chance to grow up,” Hidalgo said. “Where we’re standing here today is a graphic illustration of that challenge.”

In addition to the press conference, there was a demolition of a structure used by drug dealers to hide weapons and narcotics.

“This is an important beginning of using resources to think outside of the box to see what we can do to reduce crime,” Commissioner Ellis said.

“We’re taking serious weapons off our street, we’re going after serious offenders that continue to create violence in our community…” Gonzalez said.

Last October, the Commissioner’s Court approved a $50 million program to combat blighted buildings, dark streets, and unsafe and abandoned structures that serve as incubators of crime and gun violence.