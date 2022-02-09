13-year-old shot multiple times outside store in Southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A 13-year-old was shot multiple times outside of a grocery store in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Bissonnet around 4:20 p.m.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 7500 Bissonnet. 13 year old male victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/LgzCG1zfyL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 9, 2022

According to Houston police, an unknown suspect pulled into the parking lot of the grocery store and started shooting inside of the vehicle the teen was in, striking him at least three times.

Police said the teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Police said when the driver of the vehicle the teen was in attempted to get away, they accidentally hit a second victim, a Hispanic teenage girl. She was also transported to the hospital where she is now in stable condition.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a newer model, four-door, grey SUV with dark-colored rims.