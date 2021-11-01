Father, young child injured in road rage shooting in N Houston, police say

A man and his one-year-old child were injured in a road rage shooting in north Houston Sunday night, Houston Police said.

The man was driving south on I-45 near Loop 610 when he got into “some type of road rage altercation” with another driver, Houston Police Sargent David Solis said. At some point during the incident, the driver pulled up next to the victim and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle.

The man was shot in the neck, shoulder and chest. His one-year-old child sustained a graze wound in the shooting, Solis said. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Solis said there were other children in the vehicle during the incident. They were not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as resembling a black Nissan Rogue. It was last seen driving down Pecore Street toward Main street.