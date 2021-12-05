1 wounded after ‘random bullets’ fly through home in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

Houston police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left a home riddled with bullets in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A person was shot in the face after police say bullets pierced through a home in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill Lane near Almeda Genoa Road in southwest Houston.

Police say at around 5 a.m. a family was inside their home when bullets started to pierce through it.

One person was hit in the face, according to police. They were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It was unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

