9-year-old girl in critical condition after being caught in crossfire during robbery at SE Houston ATM: HPD

HOUSTON – A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck during a shooting at an ATM while a robbery was happening, police said.

It happened in southeast Houston at 2900 Woodridge around 9:45 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a man approached another man at a drive-thru ATM and robbed him. Police said the victim of the robbery produced a firearm and began firing at the robber as he was fleeing. During the shooting, one of the bullets struck a pickup truck riding by that was occupied by a mother, father and their two children. The gunfire struck a 9-year-old girl inside the truck, HPD said.

Officers said the girl was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The robbery victim is in custody and told police he was unaware that the gunfire may have struck the child. That victim called 911 to report the robbery.

Police said the robbery suspect still has not been caught.