3 injured, including 1-year-old and 6-year-old, in shooting in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Two children and a man were injured during a shooting in southeast Houston Monday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road around 7:00 p.m.

HPD Commanders and PIO en route to 5900 Selinsky Road following reports of shots fired & two juveniles struck about 7pm. The juveniles have been transported to an area hospital and 2 suspects have been detained. No other info #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zT9YjWijae — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2022

Police said three people were shot, one adult man and two children - a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The two children were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. The man was shot in the hand.

Two suspects were detained, according to Houston police.