55º

Local News

3 injured, including 1-year-old and 6-year-old, in shooting in SE Houston, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Child shot
Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two children and a man were injured during a shooting in southeast Houston Monday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road around 7:00 p.m.

Police said three people were shot, one adult man and two children - a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The two children were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. The man was shot in the hand.

Two suspects were detained, according to Houston police.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email