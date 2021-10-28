10-year-old boy killed in apparent accidental shooting inside vehicle, police say

HOUSTON – A 10-year-old boy is dead in an accidental shooting in north Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred at the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive at around 3 p.m.

Police say two 10-year-old boys were in a vehicle handling a gun, but it was unclear which of the boys were handling the gun when it went off. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

HPD’s Homicide Division is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.