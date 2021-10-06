3-year-old boy accidentally shot after gun goes off in his mother’s purse, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot when the gun in his mother’s purse went off Tuesday night in southeast Houston.

Police said it happened in the 3800 block of Amos around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the Houston Fire Department and police responded to a call about the child being shot and found him hit in his torso when they arrived at the scene.

Police said the boy was transported to a trauma center and is expected to survive.

Investigators said it appears the mother was getting something out of her purse when she accidentally discharged her pistol, striking her son.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.