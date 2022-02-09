9-year-old shot in head during road rage incident on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old was shot in the head during an apparent road-rage shooting on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday night, Houston Police Department said.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at Fondren and the Southwest Freeway around 9:12 p.m.

According to officers, a family was driving down the Southwest Freeway service road when another vehicle got into an altercation with them and started shooting, striking the 9-year-old.

Police said the family pulled into a nearby gas station and the child was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more updates.