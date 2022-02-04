11-year-old dies after being shot outside NE Harris Co. residence, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child has died after he was shot while standing outside of the Vireo Apartments in northeast Harris County Thursday night, authorities say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the child was shot multiple times in the 12200 block of Tidwell.

Gonzalez said he is unsure of the child’s exact age, but he was either 11 or 12 years old.

He was taken to the hospital before being pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or 713-222-TIPS.