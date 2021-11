HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old child was shot during a possible drive-by in southwest Houston, police say.

Officers said it happened in the 5400 block of Renwick at around 9 a.m.

According to police, the child has been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are unsure of what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will have more updates as they become available.