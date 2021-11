HOUSTON, Texas – Officers are responding to the scene where three people were reportedly shot on Houston’s southeast side Saturday night.

Initial details from Houston police confirmed the shooting took place in the 6900 block of Moss Rose Street. Authorities were called to the scene around 8:18 p.m.

HPD officials said none of the victims were killed, however, two were taken to the hospital with bullet wounds.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.