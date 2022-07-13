713 Day: Here are 13 ways to celebrate Houston on its most glorious day

HOUSTON – It’s “713 Day,” y’all. If you’re in Houston, that means it’s your day.

While it’s not an official holiday, the date mirrors Houston’s first area code, 713. Today, the Houston metropolitan area uses a total of four area codes.

1. Jump in a SLAB -- or a car that just makes you feel cool and just DRIVE. Driving is what Houstonians do.

Breaking down Houston’s car slab culture just in time for 713 Day | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

2. Eat a meal from a culture that’s not your own. It’s easy. There’s so much to try. Here are a few stories we’ve done to inspire you:

Pho with bone marrow on the side at Pho Sapa in Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

3. Chill out with a tasty frozen or cold drink. It’s hot here, y’all. Get yourself a big snow cone, Houston-made beer, bubble tea, daiquiris to go or margaritas to go or just a big Dr Pepper.

Various types of bubble tea. (MYCCF via Pixabay)

4. Visit a beautiful place. Some have said Houston isn’t a pretty place. We know, we know. Those billboards along the Southwest Freeway aren’t the most glorious thing ever, but Houston has pockets of beauty tucked here and there and everywhere. Some of our favorite places are the Japanese Garden at Hermann Park, the Cockrell Butterfly Center, Memorial Park with its super-cool new land tunnels and walking down Heights Boulevard to marvel at the historical homes that have survived the city’s notorious wrecking ball.

Japanese Garden (Pixabay)

5. Go to the park. Houston has an impressive number of parks with so much to offer.

Memorial Land Bridge and Prairie (City of Houston)

6. Visit one of Houston’s amazing array of museums -- and many of them are FREE.

Houston Museum of Natural Science (Houston Museum of Natural Science)

7. Grab some barbecue and some pie. Don’t think about it. Houston calories don’t count. Not today. (They do, but let’s pretend not.)

Texas Eats: Feges BBQ, India Oven, Blue Corn Harvest, Hayat Cafe

8. Learn something new about space. Visit Space Center Houston. We’re the Space City, baby. Let’s do this!

Going to Mars? We are: This Space Center Houston festival takes look inside NASA mission to visit Moon, Mars

9. Support your favorite Houston-area sports team by donating to their foundations that help good causes.

10. Enjoy a trip to one of Houston’s world-class entertainment venues. Alley Theater, Wortham Theater Center, Jones Hall, Miller Outdoor Theatre, House of Blues and White Oak Music Hall are just some of the great spots to see amazing entertainment.

Credit: Alley Theatre

11. Put on some Houston-inspired tunes or listen to singers and groups who call Houston home like Beyonce, Lizzo, Paul Wall, Kenny Rogers, Trae Tha Truth, ZZ Top, Yolanda Adams, The Suffers, Barbara Mandrell, Solange, Clint Black, Lyle Lovett and many others.

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) (2022 A.M.P.A.S.)

12. Get yourself some Houston shopping in. Whether you’re traveling to The Galleria, the outlets or our impressive bevy of thrift stores, there’s plenty to shop for in the Houston area. We are all about retail therapy here in the Bayou City.

Savage x Fenty (Simon Property Group)

13. Watch KPRC 2. We are, after all, the city’s first television station. 😁😍😎

