713 Day: Here are 13 ways to celebrate Houston on its most glorious day

HOUSTON – It’s “713 Day,” y’all. If you’re in Houston, that means it’s your day.
While it’s not an official holiday, the date mirrors Houston’s first area code, 713. Today, the Houston metropolitan area uses a total of four area codes.
1. Jump in a SLAB -- or a car that just makes you feel cool and just DRIVE. Driving is what Houstonians do.
2. Eat a meal from a culture that’s not your own. It’s easy. There’s so much to try. Here are a few stories we’ve done to inspire you:
3. Chill out with a tasty frozen or cold drink. It’s hot here, y’all. Get yourself a big snow cone, Houston-made beer, bubble tea, daiquiris to go or margaritas to go or just a big Dr Pepper.
4. Visit a beautiful place. Some have said Houston isn’t a pretty place. We know, we know. Those billboards along the Southwest Freeway aren’t the most glorious thing ever, but Houston has pockets of beauty tucked here and there and everywhere. Some of our favorite places are the Japanese Garden at Hermann Park, the Cockrell Butterfly Center, Memorial Park with its super-cool new land tunnels and walking down Heights Boulevard to marvel at the historical homes that have survived the city’s notorious wrecking ball.
5. Go to the park. Houston has an impressive number of parks with so much to offer.
6. Visit one of Houston’s amazing array of museums -- and many of them are FREE.
7. Grab some barbecue and some pie. Don’t think about it. Houston calories don’t count. Not today. (They do, but let’s pretend not.)
8. Learn something new about space. Visit Space Center Houston. We’re the Space City, baby. Let’s do this!
9. Support your favorite Houston-area sports team by donating to their foundations that help good causes.
10. Enjoy a trip to one of Houston’s world-class entertainment venues. Alley Theater, Wortham Theater Center, Jones Hall, Miller Outdoor Theatre, House of Blues and White Oak Music Hall are just some of the great spots to see amazing entertainment.
11. Put on some Houston-inspired tunes or listen to singers and groups who call Houston home like Beyonce, Lizzo, Paul Wall, Kenny Rogers, Trae Tha Truth, ZZ Top, Yolanda Adams, The Suffers, Barbara Mandrell, Solange, Clint Black, Lyle Lovett and many others.
13. Watch KPRC 2. We are, after all, the city’s first television station. 😁😍😎