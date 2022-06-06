Shakespeare Festival, Summer Symphony Nights among performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre in July; SEE FULL LIST

HOUSTON – Miller Outdoor Theatre announced its performance schedule for July.

The free events in Hermann Park are listed below. Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

What you need to know before you go:

Information provided by Miller Outdoor Theatre

The July performance schedule:

Summer Symphony Nights: Produced by The Houston Symphony

July 1, 2 and 8, 9 at 8:30 p.m.

A Houston summer tradition, these fun-filled, family-friendly evenings showcase outstanding local, national, and international soloists and conductors alongside the outstanding musicians that make up your orchestra.

For more than 80 years, concertgoers of all ages and backgrounds have experienced the beauty of music through classical masterpieces and popular selections.

July 2 performance at 8:30 p.m.is LIVE on stage only and will not be livestreamed.

July 2 performance will include:

*Lina Gonzales-Granados, conductor *Gabriel Martins, cello

C. SIMON Fate Now Conquers SCHUMANN Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 – FARRENC Symphony No. 3 in G minor, Op. 36

July 8 performance at 8:30 p.m. is LIVE on stage only and will not be livestreamed.

July 8 performance will include:

Christopher Rountree, conductor *Michelle Cann, piano

C. SHAW/C. ROUNTREE Valencia PRICE Piano Concerto in One Movement – W. G. STILL Darker America STRAVINSKY The Firebird: Suite (1919)

July 9 performance at 8:30 p.m. is LIVE on stage only and will not be livestreamed.

July 9 performance will include:

Yue Bao, conductor

MENDELSSOHN HENSEL Overture in C major PROKOFIEV Classical Symphony, Op. 25 – MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, in A major, Op. 90, Italian

Express Theatre’s Hilltop Festival For Children

“Rhyme & Reason A Celebration of Black History”: Produced by Express Children’s Theatre

July 12 at 11 a.m.

This is a non-ticketed performance. Seating in the Covered Seating Area is first come, first-served. This performance will not be livestreamed.

Music, dance and performance poetry presenting Black History from ancient Africa to today. Featuring poetry by two Houston Poet Laureates: Emanuelee “Outspoken” Bean and Deborah DEEP Mouton

”Let’s Make A Play Together”: Produced by Express Children’s Theatre

July 13 at 11 a.m.

This is a non-ticketed performance. Seating in the Covered Seating Area is first come, first-served. This performance will not be livestreamed.

Taking suggestions from kids in the audience, the Express Improv Players will create a spontaneous 45-minute children’s musical, complete with costumes, props and spur-of-the-moment songs! Designed to help children experience the power of collaboration and creativity.

“Fish Tales – The World Is Your Oyster: A Virtual Performance”: Produced by Express Children’s Theatre

July 14 at 11 a.m.

This is an online performance only! You can choose to watch it on our website here, on our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Adaptations of classic legends mix with original stories in these five tales from around the world that use actors, puppets, film and music to dramatize for children the possibilities that exist in all areas of their lives, for improvement, advancement and for coping with the unexpected.

”Aztec Princess: A Virtual Performance”: Produced by Express Children’s Theatre

July 15 at 11 a.m.

This is an online performance only! You can choose to watch it on our website here, on our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Join the Aztec Princess as she tells two classic Mexican fables about making good choices, while teaching English and Spanish vocabulary along the way. Fun for all ages and sparkling with educational values and social/emotional skills.

”Vertigo: One. One & One” presented by Miller Outdoor Theatre

July 16 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

“One. One & One” is a stunning piece by Artistic Director Noa Wertheim that revolves around the individual’s inner need to be whole.

Set to a powerful original score by Avi Belleli and performed on a dirt-covered stage, the work is also a sensory experience as the shifting dirt — with its smell and dust — transports us to a country bound by the desert. Through compelling solos, duos and ensemble sections, the cast of 9 powerful dancers explores the individual’s desire to feel complete, while recognizing the spiritual need for community and connection to the natural world.

“One & One” was created in celebration of “Vertigo”’s 25-anniversary, and its recent engagement at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York was just nominated for a Bessie Award.

Houston Shakespeare Festival produced by University of Houston, Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts

Houston Shakespeare Festival uses Shakespeare’s works to draw together our diverse community to explore our common humanity. It debuted in 1975 when Dr. Sidney Berger, then-director of the School of Theatre at the University of Houston, met with UH administrators and the Miller Theatre Advisory Board to enlist support for a two-­production season of Shakespeare’s works to be played in repertory on Miller Theatre’s bill. Berger and UH theater professor Cecil Pickett went on to direct a pair of plays each summer, performing free to the public at Hermann Park’s Miller Outdoor Theatre in this unique collaboration between a city and a university.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: King Lear produced by University of Houston

“As Flies To Wanton Boys Are We To The Gods-They Kill Us for Their Sport.”

King Lear, in dividing his estate, disowns the wrong child. Family loyalty, betrayal, and madness set the stage for “King Lear”—the first Houston Shakespeare Festival production of this enthralling masterpiece in over 20 years. Director Stephanie Shine (As You Like It) leads a powerful ensemble in Shakespeare’s epic opus, with Jack Young in the title role.

July 28 at 8:15 p.m.

July 30 at 8:15 p.m.

August 1, at 8:15 p.m.

August 3, at 8:15 p.m.

August 5, at 8:15 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Cymbeline produced by University of Houston

“I Am Glad I Was Up So Late, For That’s The Reason I Was Up So Early.”

Shakespeare’s dark fairytale romance, “Cymbeline,” tells the tale of a hopeful princess Imogen and her banished secret husband, plus her wicked stepmother, her goofball step-brother, and her powerful father, King Cymbeline. They make a harrowing journey through secret plots, forbidden love, mistaken identity, vile poisons, and treachery. Laura Frye, who shined as Rosalind in “As You Like It,” returns to Houston to take on Imogen’s adventure.

July 29 at 8:15 p.m.

August 2 at 8:15 p.m.

August 4, at 8:15 p.m.

August 6, at 8:15 p.m.

August 6, at 8:15 p.m.

