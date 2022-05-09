David Lee Murphy among performers at Miller Outdoor Theatre in June; SEE FULL LIST of performances

Musician David Lee Murphy performs for the CMA Songwriters Series at Joe's Pub on March 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Miller Outdoor Theatre has announced its performance schedule for June.

The free events in Hermann Park -- held since 1923 -- are listed below. Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

Here is what you need to know before you go:

JUNE 2022 PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Dance of the Cosmos: Produced by Silambam Houston

Ad

June 3 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! This performance will be livestreamed! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

Dance of the Cosmos celebrates the powerful imagery of Shiva, the Cosmic Dancer in Indian mythology, through four different Indian classical dance forms – grounded Bharatanatyam, fluid Odissi, dramatic Kuchipudi, and dynamic Kathak – which intertwine to represent the dance of destruction and of creation, the duality of man and woman and each of the five elements (air, earth, water, fire and ether) that are encompassed within Shiva’s being.

Silambam Houston was founded in 2002 by Dr. Lavanya Rajagopalan, for the promotion and development of the arts, to impart artistic education and promote young talent in the performing arts. Their vision is to increase the appreciation and understanding of Indian artistic traditions across cultural boundaries, through comprehensive arts education, outreach and exceptional arts programming, and by creating opportunities for young artists to develop, perform and collaborate.

Ad

The 33rd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens: Produced by Texas Folklife

June 4 at 7 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

Texas Folklife is proud to present the 33rd annual Accordion Kings & Queens. Come out for an evening of roots music, featuring the top Texas accordion-fronted music genres. Celebrate the very best of Texas Squeezebox — join Texas Folklife for Accordion Kings & Queens!

This year’s line up will be:

Las Fenix RJ & Kreole Smoove Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours 2022 Big Squeeze Champions

Pick up your FREE tickets at Houston’s Miller Outdoor Theatre the day of the event or visit the link above starting on June 2. For limited advance assigned seating, become a member of Texas Folklife by visiting this link.

Ad

Texas Folklife is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and presenting the diverse cultures and living heritage of the Lone Star State.

Wonka! A Dance Theatre Romp: Produced by Open Dance Project

Ad

June 10 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

This performance is a brilliant tribute to Roald Dahl’s classic coming of age story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This dance theater romp for family audiences follows kind-hearted, empty-bellied Charlie Bucket on his search for a golden ticket that grants him access to the famed Wonka Chocolate Factory. Once inside, Charlie and his Grandpa Joe join a rather unpleasant bunch of children and their parents on a series of misadventures.

Open Dance Project celebrates the wit and imagination of Roald Dahl through their signature blend of athleticism and humor with a multigenerational cast of professional dancers and aerialists.

Open Dance Project’s distinctive performance style creates memorable, immersive experiences that break down conventional barriers between artists and audience members to make dance both more accessible and more meaningful. Collapsing the distance between the subject and the stage through critically acclaimed immersive performances and a commitment to accessibility, ODP’s programs simultaneously demystify dance and make it come alive in a visceral, compelling manner.

Ad

West Side Story & Huapango: Produced by Aperio, Music of the Americas

June 11 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

Aperio, Music of the Americas presents a program of Latin American orchestral showstoppers, featuring Lecuona’s virtuosic ‘Rapsodia Cubana’, ‘Huapango’ by Jose Pablo Moncayo, Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Symphonic Dances from West Side Story’, William Grant Still’s “Danzas de Panama”, and a world premiere by American composer Drew Zaremba.

This program will have you dancing from your seat!

Soloists include internationally acclaimed jazz clarinetist Ernesto Vega, and Aperio’s artistic director Michael Zuraw on piano. Marlon Chen conducts.

Aperio, Music of the Americas is a Houston-based ensemble dedicated to presenting unique chamber music in performances that showcase contemporary composers from the Americas. Through an interactive performance format, the ensemble’s programming examines the art music of South and North America, focusing particularly on musical contributions drawn from many indigenous and foreign cultures.

Ad

Bringing Happiness Through Music: Produced by Houston Young Artists’ Concert

June 13 and 14 at 11 a.m.

This is a non-ticketed performance. Seating in the Covered Seating Area is first come, first-served. This performance will not be livestreamed.

Music is a language that strikes the soul of all mankind. Whether rich or poor, old or young, regardless of nationality or religious creed, the magical vibrations in the air bring people together in times of turbulence.

As Houston rises from challenges of the past year, the young virtuosi of the Houston Young Artists’ Concert provide inspirational music to the community, both educating and entertaining local audiences with traditional and exotic instruments.

Ad

The mission of the Houston Young Artists’ Concert (HYAC) is to showcase highly talented young classical musicians ages 4 to 18 in a variety of venues throughout the city with the hope of fostering a greater appreciation for Classical music in the Houston area.

Proceed: Produced by Houston Contemporary Dance Company

Ad

June 17 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

“Proceed” will feature the Houston Contemporary Dance Company presenting new and signature works from their past three seasons as well as a guest appearance by their second company, Houston Contemporary 2.

This performance will include a new work by Ja’ Malik who is quickly becoming an in-demand choreographer based in Harlem, New York. Proceed also features a new work by HCDC Resident Choreographer Robbie Moore in collaboration with the Texas based female duo recording artist Say Girl Say. Moore is a graduate of Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and the Juilliard School, and was recognized as a Presidential Scholar in the Arts in 2010.

The Proceed program also includes their newest work by NYC based artist Joe Celej entitled Intersections, a work inspired by Sol LeWitt’s A Square Divided… (1982) consisting of four movement sections that can be arranged in any order and whose order will be determined randomly for each performance. the NYC area including his Joyce Theater choreographic debut in 2011.

Ad

The Houston Contemporary Dance Company’s mission is to ignite passion for contemporary dance by providing world-class professional repertory concert performances and community engagement activities that are accessible to all regardless of race, culture, sexual orientation, gender, gender variance, or nationality.

Champion Energy Services Presents David Lee Murphey With Texas Hill

Ad

June 18 at 8:30 p.m.

This performance will be LIVE on stage only and will not be livestreamed.

Million-selling singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy is coming to Miller for his “No Zip Code” tour!

Murphy, whose songs “Dust on the Bottle and “Party Crowd” continue to be staples at country radio, has already yielded a hit single and duet with Kenny Chesney, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

These songs reconnect us with an artist who was a pioneer of the edgy, rocking style that now dominates modern country music. David Lee Murphy developed his musical style as a teenager in Southern Illinois. Although both parents were schoolteachers, he was an indifferent student. Instead of studying books, he studied the sounds of such “outlaw” country musicians as Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. He was also deeply influenced by southern rock bands such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers and Z.Z. Top.

Ad

A diverse range of artists from Reba McEntire to Dobie Gray have recorded his tunes. GRAMMY-winning producer and MCA Nashville President Tony Brown heard Murphy’s recording of a song called “Just Once” and put it on the soundtrack of the 1994 rodeo movie 8 Seconds. This led to the recording of Murphy’s debut album,1995′s “Out With a Bang.” It yielded the massive hits “Party Crowd” and “Dust on the Bottle” and became a Gold Record.

Murphy became an in-demand songwriter for such post-millennial country stars as Chesney, Aldean and Shelton. He has earned more than a dozen songwriting awards. David Lee Murphy songs have been recorded by superstars Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr., Brooks & Dunn, Chris Young and many more.

The opening performance will be Texas Hill, a gritty amalgam of overlapping tastes and distinct voices that meet in the middle as a bold harmonic trio. Craig Wayne Boyd offers a voice full of gospel-tinged country smoke, Adam Wakefield blends a rootsy bluegrass-and-Americana rasp, and Casey James wraps it with a blue-eyed soul quality and deft blues guitar chops.

Ad

Wells Fargo Presents Juneteenth: The Journey to Freedom

June 19 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

A brilliant performance filled with dramatic visuals, live music, narrations and dance that tells the story of African Americans from 1865 to today and their journey to the celebration of freedom.

Presented in partnership with Miller Outdoor Theatre, Houston First, KTSU 90.9 FM and City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with additional support from Reliant Energy Services.

Moonstrike: Produced by Apollo Chamber Players

June 24 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Ad

MoonStrike celebrates the Apollo space program and NASA through multicultural new music, dance, and art inspired by American Indian moon legends and Turkish folk music.

Emmy-winning Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s MoonStrike headlines the program, a multidisciplinary work for string quartet and narrator that explores American Indian moon legends and narrated by astronaut John Herrington, the first Native American to fly in space.

Chickasaw choreographers Maggie Boyec and Austin Hartell create new choreography for dancers from Kinder HSPVA’s Department of Dance.

This performance also highlights the folk and traditional music of Turkey and Anatolia through newly commissioned music by Turkish-born composer Erberk Eryılmaz. Erberk’s “Was her face the moon or sunlight” was composed for Carnegie Mellon University’s MoonArk program, a one-of-its kind initiative to send the first museum to the Moon aboard an Astrobotic lander.

Ad

Special guests include Ismail Lumanovski, Roma clarinet; Matthew McClung, percussion; and Shawn Conley, double bass.

Apollo Chamber Players are violinists Matthew J. Detrick and Anabel Ramirez Detrick, violist Whitney Bullock, and cellist Matthew Dudzik.

Houston Texas based Apollo Chamber Players “performs with rhythmic flair and virtuosity” (The Strad) and has “found fruitful territory” (Houston Chronicle) through innovative, globally- inspired programming and multicultural new music commissions.

Romance: Produced by The Houston Latin American Chamber Orchestra

Ad

June 25 at 8:30 p.m.

This performance will be LIVE on stage only and will not be livestreamed.

The Houston Latin American Chamber Orchestra proudly presents ROMANCE, a concert full of romantic Latin American music and dance.

Led by maestro Glenn Garrido, the Houston Latin Chamber Orchestra is comprised of 16 musicians of the highest caliber from the Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra, performing rhythms like Tango, Danzón, Ranchera, Cha-Cha-Cha, Bachata, Bolero, and much more music that makes you feel the excitement of love and romance!

Come and enjoy an exquisite romantic evening!