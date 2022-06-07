Alley Theatre kicking off 76th season with cult classic ‘Clue’

HOUSTON – Houston’s Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre will kick off its 76th season with a production of the cult classic Clue, based on the beloved board game and film.

The production will run July 22 to August 28.

“Growing up in the 80s, CLUE was a mainstay of my most frequented VHS viewing collection,” Brandon Weinbrenner said in a release. “This production promises to lift up the very best comedic work the Alley’s Resident Acting Company and Houston acting community collaborators have to offer.”

The cast of Clue includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Mrs. White, Dylan Godwin as Wadsworth, Shawn Hamilton as The Unexpected Cop/ Chief of Police, Chris Hutchison as Mr. Boddy/ The Motorist/ Back Up Cop, Melissa Molano as The Cook/ Singing Telegram Girl/ Back Up Cop, Melissa Pritchett as Yvette, David Rainey as Colonel Mustard, Christopher Salazar as Mr. Green, and Todd Waite as Professor Plum.

Rounding out the cast is Michelle Elaine (Dead Man’s Cell Phone, Sense and Sensibility) as Miss Scarlet, Susan Koozin (Murder on the Orient Express) as Mrs. Peacock and understudies Alan Brincks (The Supreme Leader) and Mai Le (High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest).

The creative team of Clue includes Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Lighting Designer Jason Lynch, Sound Designer Palmer Hefferan, Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator Adam Noble, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Rebeca R.D. Hamlin.

TICKETS: Tickets to Clue are now on sale and start at $28. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION: From August 29 through September 11, a paid digital version of Clue filmed live at the Alley, will be available for viewing. Guests who have purchased an in-person ticket and do not feel comfortable attending in-person may transfer their ticket before the start of their ticketed performance to a digital ticket. Digital tickets are $20 and can be purchased at alleytheatre.org. Limited digital tickets will be available for purchase.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE: Begun in Houston in 1947 as an amateur theatre troupe, the Alley Theatre has grown into a nationally-recognized performing arts company that produces some 400 performances annually. It is the oldest professional theatre company in Texas and one of the oldest operating resident theatres in the country.

