National Pecan Pie Day: These are the most recommended pies in Houston area, beyond

HOUSTON – National Pecan Pie Day is Friday and that means the urge to stuff your face with pie may suddenly hit.

But where should you go for the best pecan pie in the Houston area? We asked KPRC viewers for their favorites. This list has some establishments you may recognize and some you may not. Enjoy.

Dickinson BBQ 2111 F.M. 517 E. Dickinson, TX. 77539

Dot Coffee Shop 7006 I-45 S. at Woodridge, Houston, TX 77087

El Bolillo Bakery Multiple locations

Flying Saucer 436 W Crosstimbers Rd, Houston, TX 77018

Goode Company 5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Gaidos Seafood Restaurant 3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

H-E-B Multiple locations

House of Pies Multiple locations

Joe's Barbeque Company 1400 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77512

Luby’s Multiple locations

Mel’s Country Café 24814 Stanolind Rd Tomball, TX 77375

Pappas Barbeque Multiple locations

Potter Country Store 716 N. US Hwy 77, Schulenburg, TX 78956

Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse 29714 US 59 HWY El Campo, Texas 77437

Proud Pie 3522 South Mason Road #300 Katy Texas 77450

Sam’s Club Multiple locations

Spec’s Downtown 2410 Smith Street Houston, TX 77006

Three Brothers Bakery Multiple locations

Tiffany’s Tasty Treats 1014 N. Shirley Alvin, Texas 77511

Walmart Multiple locations

Whole Foods Multiple locations