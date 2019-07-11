National Pecan Pie Day: These are the most recommended pies in Houston area, beyond

HOUSTON – National Pecan Pie Day is Friday and that means the urge to stuff your face with pie may suddenly hit.
But where should you go for the best pecan pie in the Houston area? We asked KPRC viewers for their favorites. This list has some establishments you may recognize and some you may not. Enjoy.
Dickinson BBQ 2111 F.M. 517 E. Dickinson, TX. 77539
Dot Coffee Shop 7006 I-45 S. at Woodridge, Houston, TX 77087
El Bolillo Bakery Multiple locations
Flying Saucer 436 W Crosstimbers Rd, Houston, TX 77018
Goode Company 5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Gaidos Seafood Restaurant 3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
H-E-B Multiple locations
House of Pies Multiple locations
Joe's Barbeque Company 1400 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77512
Luby’s Multiple locations
Mel’s Country Café 24814 Stanolind Rd Tomball, TX 77375
Pappas Barbeque Multiple locations
Potter Country Store 716 N. US Hwy 77, Schulenburg, TX 78956
Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse 29714 US 59 HWY El Campo, Texas 77437
Proud Pie 3522 South Mason Road #300 Katy Texas 77450
Sam’s Club Multiple locations
Spec’s Downtown 2410 Smith Street Houston, TX 77006
Three Brothers Bakery Multiple locations
Tiffany’s Tasty Treats 1014 N. Shirley Alvin, Texas 77511
Walmart Multiple locations
Whole Foods Multiple locations