LIST: It’s National Bubble Tea Day! Where to get this tasty drink in the Houston area

Boba tea, also called bubble tea, is a drink that was invented in Taiwan but has gained huge popularity in the United States. The tea-based drink includes chewy balls of different types of flavors that can be drunk through a large straw.
Here are some of the most popular bubble tea shops courtesy of Yelp.
- Teaholic - 10613 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
- TeaTalk - 9889 Bellaire Blvd E203, Houston, TX 77036
- The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea - Several locations
- Gong Cha - Several locations
- Oh My Tea! - 9820 Gulf Freeway, Houston
- Zero Degrees - 4410 North Freeway, Houston
- Sharetea - Several locations
- Kung Fu Tea - Several locations
- Ice Queen - 2402 Bay Area Blvd Suite E, Houston, TX 77058
- Hello Tealicious - 969 NASA Parkway, Houston
- Hella Bubble - 2015 Yale, Houston
- I Heart Boba - 5834 Louetta Rd Suite A, Spring, TX 77379.
- Kim’s Tea House - Several locations
- Teapresso Bar: Several locations
- Tea Bubblers: 13480 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste P2 Houston, TX 77014
Have some great boba tea places that aren’t on this list? Drop them in the comments.