Food

LIST: It’s National Bubble Tea Day! Where to get this tasty drink in the Houston area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Things To Do, Houston, Support Local
Greg Schwab holds a boba tea he ordered from the Dreamy Drinks food truck, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, near the suburb of Lynnwood, Wash., north of Seattle. In June, Greg's wife Julie Schwab started organizing a regular schedule to bring food trucks to their neighborhood as a way to both help small businesses and give families staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic different options for meals. Long seen as a feature of city living, food trucks are now finding customers in the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic as people are working and spending most of their time at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – There are a ton of bubble tea shops in Houston, and the possibilities are endless!

Boba tea, also called bubble tea, is a drink that was invented in Taiwan but has gained huge popularity in the United States. The tea-based drink includes chewy balls of different types of flavors that can be drunk through a large straw.

Here are some of the most popular bubble tea shops courtesy of Yelp.

RELATED: Here’s where to get some beary cute jellies for your bubble tea

Have some great boba tea places that aren’t on this list? Drop them in the comments.

