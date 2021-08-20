Here’s where to get some beary cute jellies for your bubble tea

There’s a Houston spot that takes cuteness to the next level with their bubble tea.

TeaTalk is a bubble tea shop that is a bit hidden in a corner of a plaza between some of the city’s top Vietnamese food establishments such as Pho Binh By Night and Bun Bo Hue Duc Chuong Midnite.

But TeaTop’s selection is one of a kind.

Usually, bubble tea shops have tapioca pearls or various flavors of jellies in miniature form, whether it be little balls or little slivers. In TeaTalk’s case, they offer these jellies currently in three forms: a teddy bear, a bunny, and a pig.

A strawberry teddy bear jelly rests on a bed of iced mango green tea at TeaTalk in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It’s really up to the customer how they want to pair the flavors. Currently, at TeaTalk, the bear and the bunny jellies are of the mango, strawberry, peach, and chocolate varieties. Their pig jelly comes in chocolate flavor.

On its social media, TeaTalk prides itself as “Houston’s 1ST Bear Jelly 🐻.”

The look of the bear, while mostly with cute and adorable vibes, can be a tad bit intimidating as far as how to go about eating it. For one, anyone could just eat the jelly straight-up. However, the purpose of the jelly is likely to enjoy as a complement with the drink ordered.

Yours truly uses a technique that may feel slightly carnivorous, but is effective. Upon getting the drink, the liquid is full at the rim as the teddy bear rests on top. It’s advisable to first drink some of the liquid to have more space in the cup. When there’s some space, one suggestion is to poke the straw through the bear and into the drink. As gruesome as that sounds, this is a way to portion the jelly and have the flavored jelly while drinking the flavored tea with it.

And voila! You get to enjoy the combination of the flavors together in your bubble tea sip.