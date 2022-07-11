101º

LIVE

Features

Fiery Middle Eastern cuisine that doubles as a hookah bar, plus a TOP 50 barbecue joint in Spring Branch with wild sides

Texas Eats with host David Elder dishes on two Houston restaurants with over-the-top menu items

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Features, Indian Food, BBQ

This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder goes Middle-Eastern at an iconic Houston staple serving food that’s *literally* on fire.

Then, he travels to a San Antonio Indian restaurant where the party platters are worth celebrating.

Finally, he talks to the owner of Feges BBQ about the restaurant’s latest honor as one of the top 50 BBQ joints in all of Texas.

Restaurants featured this week:

Hayat Cafe - 9099 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Hayat Cafe (KPRC)

Blue Corn Harvest, 212 W. 7th Street, Georgetown

Blue Corn Harvest (KPRC)

India Oven - 1031 Patricia, San Antonio

India Oven (KPRC)

Feges BBQ - 8217 Long Point, Houston

Feges BBQ (KPRC)

Watch Texas Eats on KPRC 2 at 10:30 a.m., after Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.