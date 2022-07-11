Fiery Middle Eastern cuisine that doubles as a hookah bar, plus a TOP 50 barbecue joint in Spring Branch with wild sides

This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder goes Middle-Eastern at an iconic Houston staple serving food that’s *literally* on fire.
Then, he travels to a San Antonio Indian restaurant where the party platters are worth celebrating.
Finally, he talks to the owner of Feges BBQ about the restaurant’s latest honor as one of the top 50 BBQ joints in all of Texas.
Restaurants featured this week:
Hayat Cafe - 9099 Westheimer Rd., Houston
Blue Corn Harvest, 212 W. 7th Street, Georgetown
India Oven - 1031 Patricia, San Antonio
Feges BBQ - 8217 Long Point, Houston
Watch Texas Eats on KPRC 2 at 10:30 a.m., after Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.
