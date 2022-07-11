Fiery Middle Eastern cuisine that doubles as a hookah bar, plus a TOP 50 barbecue joint in Spring Branch with wild sides

This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder goes Middle-Eastern at an iconic Houston staple serving food that’s *literally* on fire.

Then, he travels to a San Antonio Indian restaurant where the party platters are worth celebrating.

Finally, he talks to the owner of Feges BBQ about the restaurant’s latest honor as one of the top 50 BBQ joints in all of Texas.

Restaurants featured this week:

Hayat Cafe (KPRC)

Blue Corn Harvest (KPRC)

India Oven (KPRC)

Feges BBQ (KPRC)

Watch Texas Eats on KPRC 2 at 10:30 a.m., after Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

