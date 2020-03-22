Need a drink? Score some booze to-go at these Houston restaurants

HOUSTON – Need a drink? We don’t blame you. While you’re holed up at home, savor some simple pleasures: booze and takeout.

After Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver last week permitting Texas restaurants to sell alcohol for takeout and delivery, it’s easier than ever to snag your favorite dish AND drink to-go.

Under the waiver “restaurants with a mixed beverage permit may sell beer, wine, or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are accompanied by food purchased from the restaurant," a statement from Govt. Abbott reads.

Here’s are some Houston restaurants serving up drinks to-go:

The Original Ninfa’s

Snag “Houston’s most famous margarita,” the Ninfarita with the purchase of food. The Ninfarita is available by the glass for $9, a carafe for $30 or a gallon for $120. Ninfa’s is open for curbside pickup and delivery 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Ninfa’s on Navigation: 2704 Navigation Blvd., Houston, Texas 77003, (713) 228-1175

Ninfa’s Uptown Houston: 1700 Post Oak Blvd #1-190, Houston, TX 77056, (346) 335-2404

Goode Company

Goode Company is offering liquor, beer, and wine to go with food orders. The restaurant will offer Damn Goode Margarita Kits at Goode Company Taqueria and Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina (Memorial). Each kit includes house-made mix with freshly squeezed juice, recipes, and tips for garnish. Additionally, beer and wine are offered at Goode Co BBQ (Kirby and Memorial locations), Goode Co Taqueria (Kirby), and Goode Co Kitchen and Cantina (Memorial location).

Goode Co BBQ: 5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098, (713) 522-2530

Goode Co BBQ Memorial: 8911 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, (713) 464-1901

Goode Co Kitchen & Cantina: 9005 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, (713) 766-3434

Goode Co. Taqueria: 4902 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098, (713) 520-9153

Postino Wine Café - Heights

The Heights location (642 Yale St) is offering curbside pickup and free delivery through UberEats (delivery also available on DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates) for special wine to-go packages. Customers can purchase wine to-go packs of 2 for $30, 4 for $55 or single bottles for $15.

642 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007, (346) 223-1111

Superica and La Lucha

La Lucha and Superica are offering The O.G. Margarita for delivery. The classic margarita is served on the rocks and made with El Jimador Reposado, Stirrings Triple Sec, and fresh lime. The margarita is available to purchase by the pint ($31.50, 3.5 servings) or by the quart ($63.00, 7 servings). Only available for delivery.

1801 N Shepherd Dr #B, Houston, TX 77008, (713) 955-3215

Pappasito’s Cantina

Pappasito’s Cantina is offering curbside pickup for a selection of drinks and drink kits including its Patron Rita on the Rocks, a Patron Rita on the Rocks drink kit, a Ranch Water drink kit, 6-packs of Bud Light, Dos Equis and Miller Lite along with bottles of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay for $23 and Stemmari Cabernet Sauvignon for $15.

Multiple locations. Drink selections may vary between stores.

