The Galleria announces new stores: These are all open or ‘coming soon’ at the massive shopping destination

A general view of The Galleria mall on January 7, 2013 in Houston, Texas. More than 26 million visitors each year visit the shopping and dining environment which is Texas' largest shopping center and fourth largest nationally. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Galleria announced it has a number of new stores and others opening soon at the massive Houston shopping destination.

“From storefronts now open such as Savage x Fenty and Beach Bunny to those coming soon like Forward and Psycho Bunny, there is plenty to look forward to,” a Galleria representative said via email.

Now Open:

Now open on Level 1, near Galleria Financial Center Arabian Oud : Known as one of the most prestigious companies in the perfume industry, Arabian Oud has opened its first location in Texas to offer scents that carry a piece of heritage, culture and traditions.

Now open on Level 1, near Galleria Financial Center Beach Bunny : Debuting their first Texas location, Beach Bunny offers swimwear with classic silhouettes to ultra-glamorous pieces. Celebrating every woman’s style with fine fabrics and the perfect fit for all swimwear lovers.

Now open on Level 2, near Neiman Marcus Offline by Aerie : New to Houston, Offline by Aerie offers activewear made for movement using the softest luxe fabrics, as well as a sustainable line supporting environmental causes.

Now open on Level 2, near Nordstrom Savage x Fenty : Lingerie designed by Rihanna for every body to feel good, no matter who you are, your size, shape, color or goals. This first-to-Texas brand emphasizes freedom of expression and self-empowerment for all women.

Now open on Level 2, between Macy’s and Nordstrom Zwilling J. A. Henckels : One of the oldest and largest manufacturers of kitchen knives, scissors, cookware and flatware. Known globally for quality and design, Zwilling J. A. Henckels has debuted their first Houston location.

Now open on Level 2, near Galleria Financial Center Blue Nile Diamonds : This new-to-Houston concept is constantly innovating and looking for new ways to help clients discover and design the perfect, unique piece of jewelry for every occasion.

Coming Soon:

Opening on Level 2, between Galleria Financial Center and Neiman Marcus Amorino Gelato : This authentic gelateria serves up authentic Italian gelato from a meticulous selection of natural ingredients, without any artificial coloring or flavoring.

Opening on Level 2, near Galleria Financial Center Blenders : Fresh from San Diego to open the first location in Texas, Blenders is a unique yet affordable line of sunglasses, ski goggles and more.

Opening on Level 2, near Galleria Financial Center Capital One Café : A first-to-market concept for Houston, Capital One Cafe offers inviting spaces where you can bank, connect to WiFi and more – all with a specialty Peet’s coffee beverage or local pastry.

Opening on Level 2, near Saks Fifth Avenue Forward : This wellness clinic is a single-source for everyday primary care with a membership program that includes access to doctor-led programs specializing in many top preventable diseases. Elevate your health with Forward at their first location in Houston.

Opening on Level 2, near The Westin Galleria Psycho Bunny : A first-to-market menswear staple that debuted in New York in 2005, is opening their first location in Houston. The brand has garnered a cult following for men who don’t sacrifice irreverence for style.

Opening on Level 1, between Macy’s and Nordstrom Steepologie : Opening their first location in Texas, Steepologie offers more than 250 fresh loose leaf teas, over 50 bagged teas, teaware, gift packs and more.

Opening in the Dining Pavilion Sugar Factory Express : Debuting their first Houston location, Sugar Factory is making the world a sweet place. Get excited for their comprehensive menu including Insane Milkshakes, Rainbow Sliders, Smoking Goblets and more!

Opening on Level 2, near Saks Fifth Avenue Reset by Therabody : This Texas-first whole-body wellness center offers state-of-the-art wellness technologies and personalized services made to help clients achieve elevated mental and physical state.

For store hours and promotions please visit The Galleria website.

