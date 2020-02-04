3 Houston breweries take top spots in list of best breweries in Texas, new study reveals

HOUSTON – A study conducted by House Method found the most popular brewery in each U.S. state and in Texas, the top spot for best craft brewery went to Houston’s own Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

The study was conducted based on four factors including Facebook and Instagram followers, Yelp score and the number of Yelp reviews. Over 2,000 breweries were part of the study.

Two other Houston breweries, Karbach Brewing Company and Ruba Brewing/Eureka Heights Brew Company, made the top five list of best breweries in Texas.

Texas currently has seven breweries ranked in the top 150 breweries nationwide. Colorado’s New Belgium Brewery Co., nationally known for Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams and Voodoo Ranger IPA beers, was ranked the most popular brewery.

Texas beers ranked in the top 150 nationwide:

30. Spoetzl Brewery (Shiner, TX)

35. Saint Arnold Brewing Co. (Houston, TX)

65. Deep Ellum Brewing Co. (Dallas, TX)

97. Guadalupe Brewing Co. (New Braunfels, TX)

110. 3 Nations Brewing (Carrollton, TX)

120. Ruba Brewing/Eureka Heights Brew Co. (Houston, TX)

126. 5x5 Brewing Co. (Mission, TX)

Top five breweries in the state of Texas:

1. Saint Arnold Brewery Co. (Houston, TX)

2. Karbach Brewing Co. (Houston, TX)

3. Spoetzl Brewery (Shiner, TX)

4. Ruba Brewing/Eureka Heights Brew Co. (Houston, TX)

5. Deep Ellum Brewing Co. (Dallas, TX)