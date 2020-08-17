Addicted to thrifting? 15 Houston thrift stores worth your time, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Whether you’re looking for a bargain or a piece of treasure, Houston-area thrift stores are an amazing way to get the bang out of your buck.

KPRC 2 asked for a recommendation for best thrift stores from viewers. Also -- keep in mind, some stores are charity-based, so your bargains may actually be helping others.

Here are which stores they recommend:

Forgotten Angels Resale Shop (3216 Broadway, Pearland)

Hope Village Resale Shop (15403 Hope Village, Friendswood)

MAM Resale Shop (1625 Blalock, Spring)

Fort Bend Women’s Center PennyWise Resale Store (13645 Murphy #105, Stafford)

Goodwill Industries of Houston (Multiple locations)

Salvation Army of Houston (Multiple locations)

Family Thrift Center (multiple locations)

Retail Therapy (10782 Grant, Houston)

Charity Guild of Catholic Women Resale Shop (1203 Lovett, Houston)

Youth Assistance Thrift Store (416 Highway 90 Alt., Richmond)

Texas Thrift (9750 Fondren, Houston)

Angel’s Attic Resale Shop (11202 Huffmeister, Houston)

Out of the Closet (1435 Westheimer, Houston)

Chloe’s Closet (5315 Highway, Katy)