The Lone Star State in song: 100 loud and proud Texas tracks sure to satisfy the Texas-obsessed Texan in us all

Vintage large letter illustrated postcard ‘Greetings from Texas’ showing the state capitol in Austin, the state flower the Blue Bonnet, cowboys, the Alamo, longhorn cattle, and an oil derrick. (Photo by Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images)

Almost no one identifies with their state the way us Texans do.

Texans’ love for Texas runs deep and unsurprisingly, many-a-Texas musician has paid tribute to the Lone Star State through song. We’ve compiled a list of these Texas tunes to fan the flames of your Texas obsession and get you in the in the honky-tonkin’ spirit. Whether you’re suffering through particularly unpleasant traffic, tailgating at a Texans game, hyping yourself up for the rodeo or merely meandering down a farm-to-market road on a sightseeing adventure, hit play on our loud and proud Texas playlist and do what Texans do best -- bask in the glory of our state, its outsized heritage, and the incredible creations it’s inspired.

Without further ado, here are 100 Texas tracks sung by Texans for Texans (with a handful of exceptions): Enjoy some honky-tonk hits, barroom bangers, western weepers, cowboy classics and all the in-between.

Ad

Note that some of the songs below contain explicit language.

Texas canon:

“Deep in the Heart of Texas” by Gene Autry

“Waltz Across Texas” by Ernest Tubb

“The Yellow Rose if Texas” by Gene Autry

“Texas, Our Texas” by William J. Marsh and Gladys Yoakum Wright

“Beautiful Texas” by Willie Nelson

Texas ‘tude:

“Texas on a Saturday Night” by Bill Green

“Blame It on Texas” by Mark Chestnut

“T for Texas” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Miles and Miles of Texas” by Asleep at the Wheel

“Screw You, We’re from Texas” by Ray Wylie Hubbard

“That’s Right (You’re Not from Texas)” by Lyle Lovett

“All My Exes Live in Texas” by George Strait

“Texas Flood” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“People Up in Texas” by Waylon Jennings

“Never Left the Lone Star State” by Bill Neely

“Texas Me” by Doug Sahm

“Texas (When I Die)” by Tanya Tucker

“Southbound 35″ by Pat Green

“You Can’t Get the Hell Out of Texas” by George Jones

Lone Star State longing:

“Songs about Texas” by Pat Green

“Take Me to Texas” by George Strait

“Texas in My Soul” by Willie Nelson

“Texas on My Mind” by Pat Green

“London Homesick Blues” by Gary P. Nunn and Jerry Jeff Walker

“Beautiful Texas Sunshine” by Doug Sahm

“Lone Star State of Mind” by Nanci Griffith

Houston tracks:

“The Midnight Special” by Lead Belly

“When Death Come Creeping in Your Room (Run, Sinner, Run)” by Mance Lipscomb

“Houston Waltz” by Floyd Tillman

‘Houston Bound’ by Lightnin’ Hopkins

“Houston” by Dean Martin

“Houston Texas” by Archie Bell & the Drells

“Bloody Mary Morning” by Willie Nelson

“I Can Almost See Houston from Here” by Bobby Bare

“Houston Is Hot Tonight” by Iggy Pop

“Heaven, Hell or Houston” by ZZ Top

“Imagine Houston” by Joe Ely

“Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” by Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band

“Struggle Here in Houston” by Juke Boy Bonner

“Livin’ on the Edge (of Houston)” by Reverend Horton Heat

“South Side” by Lil Keke

“My Hometown” by Charlie Robinson

“Telephone Road” by Rodney Crowell

“Rothko Chapel” by David Dondero

“Houston” by R.E.M.

“City of the Swang” by Bun B

“Houston Town” by The Belleville Outfit

“If You Ever Go to Houston” by Bob Dylan

“Last Concert Café” by Grant Dawson

“Houston Don’t Dream About Me” by The Black Crowes

“Montrose Blvd. Blues” by Craig Kinsey

“H-Town’s Finest” by Paul Wall and Slim Thug

“Mal Hombre” by Lydia Mendoza

“Houston, We Got a Problem” by Luke Combs

“East Houston Blues” by Rodney Crowell

“713″ by The Carters

“Houston El Mover” by Joe King Carrasco

“Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston

Galveston grooves:

“Gallivantin’ Galveston Gal” by Gene Autry

“Galveston Flood” by Tom Rush

“Galveston” by Glen Campbell

“Galveston Bay” by Bruce Springsteen

“Waves of Galveston” by Iron & Wine

Tunes about other Texas towns and places:

“El Paso” by Marty Robbins

“The Streets of Laredo” by Marty Robbins

“La Grange” by ZZ Top

“Dallas” by The Flatlanders

“Luckenbach, Texas” by Waylon Jennings

“China Grove” by The Doobie Brothers

“New San Antonio Rose” by Bob Willis and His Texas Playboys

“Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell

“Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait

“Wheels of Laredo” by The Highwomen

“Travis County” by Gary Clark Jr.

“Lubbock or Leave It” by The Chicks

“Wacko from Waco” by Billy Joe Shaver

“Texarkana” by R.E.M.

“I’m a Ding Dong Daddy (From Dumas)” by Bob Willis & His Texas Playboys

“(Is Anybody Going to) San Antone” by Doug Sahm

“Possum Kingdom” by Toadies

“Big D” by Waylon Jennings

“Adios Mexico” by Texas Tornados

Enduring hits by Texans:

“Where Did You Sleep Last Night” by Lead Belly

“Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

“Poncho & Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt

“Tuff Enuff” by The Fabulous Thunderbirds

“Crazy” by Willie Nelson

“Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by Selena

“Highwayman” by Kris Kristofferson

“Love the One You’re With” by Stephen Stills

“Halo” by Beyoncé

“That’ll Be The Day” by Buddy Holly

“Mr. Bojangles” by Jerry Jeff Walker

“I Fought the Law” by the Bobby Fuller Four

“Wooly Bully” by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

“Mind Playin Tricks on Me” by Geto Boys

“If You’ve Got The Money, I’ve Got The Time” by Lefty Frizzell

“Hound Dog” by Big Mama Thornton

“Whiskey River” by Johnny Bush

“Como La Flor” by Selena

“See That My Grave Is Kept Clean” by Blind Lemon Jefferson

“Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley

Humor:

“Stupid Texas Song” by Austin Lounge Lizards

“Texas Song” by Sandy Cheeks

Help us build our Texas playlist. What Texas tunes do you play on repeat? Share your song suggestions in the comment section below.