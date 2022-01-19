The Lone Star State in song: 100 loud and proud Texas tracks sure to satisfy the Texas-obsessed Texan in us all

Almost no one identifies with their state the way us Texans do.
Texans’ love for Texas runs deep and unsurprisingly, many-a-Texas musician has paid tribute to the Lone Star State through song. We’ve compiled a list of these Texas tunes to fan the flames of your Texas obsession and get you in the in the honky-tonkin’ spirit. Whether you’re suffering through particularly unpleasant traffic, tailgating at a Texans game, hyping yourself up for the rodeo or merely meandering down a farm-to-market road on a sightseeing adventure, hit play on our loud and proud Texas playlist and do what Texans do best -- bask in the glory of our state, its outsized heritage, and the incredible creations it’s inspired.
Without further ado, here are 100 Texas tracks sung by Texans for Texans (with a handful of exceptions): Enjoy some honky-tonk hits, barroom bangers, western weepers, cowboy classics and all the in-between.
Note that some of the songs below contain explicit language.
Texas canon:
- “Deep in the Heart of Texas” by Gene Autry
- “Waltz Across Texas” by Ernest Tubb
- “The Yellow Rose if Texas” by Gene Autry
- “Texas, Our Texas” by William J. Marsh and Gladys Yoakum Wright
- “Beautiful Texas” by Willie Nelson
Texas ‘tude:
- “Texas on a Saturday Night” by Bill Green
- “Blame It on Texas” by Mark Chestnut
- “T for Texas” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- “Miles and Miles of Texas” by Asleep at the Wheel
- “Screw You, We’re from Texas” by Ray Wylie Hubbard
- “That’s Right (You’re Not from Texas)” by Lyle Lovett
- “All My Exes Live in Texas” by George Strait
- “Texas Flood” by Stevie Ray Vaughan
- “People Up in Texas” by Waylon Jennings
- “Never Left the Lone Star State” by Bill Neely
- “Texas Me” by Doug Sahm
- “Texas (When I Die)” by Tanya Tucker
- “Southbound 35″ by Pat Green
- “You Can’t Get the Hell Out of Texas” by George Jones
Lone Star State longing:
- “Songs about Texas” by Pat Green
- “Take Me to Texas” by George Strait
- “Texas in My Soul” by Willie Nelson
- “Texas on My Mind” by Pat Green
- “London Homesick Blues” by Gary P. Nunn and Jerry Jeff Walker
- “Beautiful Texas Sunshine” by Doug Sahm
- “Lone Star State of Mind” by Nanci Griffith
Houston tracks:
- “The Midnight Special” by Lead Belly
- “When Death Come Creeping in Your Room (Run, Sinner, Run)” by Mance Lipscomb
- “Houston Waltz” by Floyd Tillman
- ‘Houston Bound’ by Lightnin’ Hopkins
- “Houston” by Dean Martin
- “Houston Texas” by Archie Bell & the Drells
- “Bloody Mary Morning” by Willie Nelson
- “I Can Almost See Houston from Here” by Bobby Bare
- “Houston Is Hot Tonight” by Iggy Pop
- “Heaven, Hell or Houston” by ZZ Top
- “Imagine Houston” by Joe Ely
- “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” by Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band
- “Struggle Here in Houston” by Juke Boy Bonner
- “Livin’ on the Edge (of Houston)” by Reverend Horton Heat
- “South Side” by Lil Keke
- “My Hometown” by Charlie Robinson
- “Telephone Road” by Rodney Crowell
- “Rothko Chapel” by David Dondero
- “Houston” by R.E.M.
- “City of the Swang” by Bun B
- “Houston Town” by The Belleville Outfit
- “If You Ever Go to Houston” by Bob Dylan
- “Last Concert Café” by Grant Dawson
- “Houston Don’t Dream About Me” by The Black Crowes
- “Montrose Blvd. Blues” by Craig Kinsey
- “H-Town’s Finest” by Paul Wall and Slim Thug
- “Mal Hombre” by Lydia Mendoza
- “Houston, We Got a Problem” by Luke Combs
- “East Houston Blues” by Rodney Crowell
- “713″ by The Carters
- “Houston El Mover” by Joe King Carrasco
- “Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston
Galveston grooves:
- “Gallivantin’ Galveston Gal” by Gene Autry
- “Galveston Flood” by Tom Rush
- “Galveston” by Glen Campbell
- “Galveston Bay” by Bruce Springsteen
- “Waves of Galveston” by Iron & Wine
Tunes about other Texas towns and places:
- “El Paso” by Marty Robbins
- “The Streets of Laredo” by Marty Robbins
- “La Grange” by ZZ Top
- “Dallas” by The Flatlanders
- “Luckenbach, Texas” by Waylon Jennings
- “China Grove” by The Doobie Brothers
- “New San Antonio Rose” by Bob Willis and His Texas Playboys
- “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell
- “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait
- “Wheels of Laredo” by The Highwomen
- “Travis County” by Gary Clark Jr.
- “Lubbock or Leave It” by The Chicks
- “Wacko from Waco” by Billy Joe Shaver
- “Texarkana” by R.E.M.
- “I’m a Ding Dong Daddy (From Dumas)” by Bob Willis & His Texas Playboys
- “(Is Anybody Going to) San Antone” by Doug Sahm
- “Possum Kingdom” by Toadies
- “Big D” by Waylon Jennings
- “Adios Mexico” by Texas Tornados
Enduring hits by Texans:
- “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” by Lead Belly
- “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin
- “Poncho & Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt
- “Tuff Enuff” by The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- “Crazy” by Willie Nelson
- “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison
- “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by Selena
- “Highwayman” by Kris Kristofferson
- “Love the One You’re With” by Stephen Stills
- “Halo” by Beyoncé
- “That’ll Be The Day” by Buddy Holly
- “Mr. Bojangles” by Jerry Jeff Walker
- “I Fought the Law” by the Bobby Fuller Four
- “Wooly Bully” by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
- “Mind Playin Tricks on Me” by Geto Boys
- “If You’ve Got The Money, I’ve Got The Time” by Lefty Frizzell
- “Hound Dog” by Big Mama Thornton
- “Whiskey River” by Johnny Bush
- “Como La Flor” by Selena
- “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean” by Blind Lemon Jefferson
- “Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan
- “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley
Humor:
- “Stupid Texas Song” by Austin Lounge Lizards
- “Texas Song” by Sandy Cheeks
Help us build our Texas playlist. What Texas tunes do you play on repeat? Share your song suggestions in the comment section below.