2 Houston-area barbecue joints top the list of 25 best BBQ joints in Texas
HOUSTON – Several Houston-area barbecue joints were named in this year’s 25 Best Places for Barbecue in Texas, but two places took the top spots.
The south is known for its love for barbecue, so it would only be right that a couple of Houston area spots made the list. Big Several Travel based its findings from current recommendations through TripAdvisor, Google reviews and many blog sites raving about the following places in Texas.
Coming in at No. 1, Ray’s BBQ Shack located at 3929 Old Spanish Trail and No. 2 was Killen’s BBQ in Pearland, located at 3613 E. Broadway.
Here are the Houston area barbecue joints named:
- No. 1: Ray’s BBQ Shack - Houston
- No. 2: Killen’s BBQ - Pearland
- No. 13: Luling City Market - Houston
Quy Hoang is Houston’s first Vietnamese-American BBQ pitmaster. And even though he and his two business partners, Chinese-American brothers Robin and Terry Wong, bring in some influences from their backgrounds (try the smoked turkey bahn mi), they insist that what they’re making is Texas BBQ. In fact, Hoang told me, what Blood Bros. BBQ should really be called is “Houston BBQ” *because* of those influences that come out of growing up in the most diverse city in the U.S. #52places2019 #houston #bbq #texasbbq #brisket @nytimestravel @bloodbrosbbq
For the full list for best barbecue places in Texas, click here.
