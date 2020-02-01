2 Houston-area barbecue joints top the list of 25 best BBQ joints in Texas

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area barbecue joints were named in this year’s 25 Best Places for Barbecue in Texas, but two places took the top spots.

The south is known for its love for barbecue, so it would only be right that a couple of Houston area spots made the list. Big Several Travel based its findings from current recommendations through TripAdvisor, Google reviews and many blog sites raving about the following places in Texas.

Coming in at No. 1, Ray’s BBQ Shack located at 3929 Old Spanish Trail and No. 2 was Killen’s BBQ in Pearland, located at 3613 E. Broadway.

Here are the Houston area barbecue joints named:

- No. 1: Ray’s BBQ Shack - Houston

- No. 2: Killen’s BBQ - Pearland

- No. 13: Luling City Market - Houston

- Blood Bros. BBQ - Bellaire

For the full list for best barbecue places in Texas, click here.