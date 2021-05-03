Houston Ballet returning to Wortham Theater Center, announces schedule for 2021-22 season

HOUSTON – After two seasons either completely or partially cancelled due to COVID-19, Houston Ballet will be coming back to their home stage at Wortham Theater Center for the 2021-22 season.

“We’re overjoyed to return the Wortham Theater Center stage and bring back our talented artists and supporters into the same space to share these joyous occasions once more,” Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch said in a Monday press release. “We’ve grown from this difficult time and have been inspired by our community to keep creating art that reflects the diverse and innovative city we call home.”

Houston Ballet is actually returning to live performances on May 7-8 at Miller Outdoor Theatre after over a year’s hiatus. Monday’s return to Wortham marks a different milestone. COVID-19 wiped out all of Houston Ballet’s 2020-21 season and canceled part of its 2019-20 season.

Full-season subscriptions for the 2021-22 season are now available. The Houston Ballet Wortham Theater Center lineup begins in late September with the Margaret Alkek Williams “Jubilee of Dance,“ along with other classics such as “The Nutcracker” over the holiday season.

“Our subscribers and supporters are as thrilled as we are to return to live performances in September, and we’re counting on the community’s continued financial support as we return after two back-to-back crises,” said Jim Nelson, Houston Ballet executive director.

KPRC 2 is one of Houston Ballet’s sponsors for the 2021-22 season.